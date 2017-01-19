Jane Pauley to Emcee NAB Show Opening

CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley will emcee the April 24 opening session at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

“Jane Pauley is one of broadcast television’s most familiar faces,” said NAB president Gordon Smith. “We look forward to sharing the NAB Show stage with her and are honored to have her assistance in opening the world’s greatest media, entertainment and technology event.”

Pauley's career includes stints as host of Today and anchoring Dateline NBC, as well as the syndicated Jane Pauley Show.

The opening event will be headlined by Hearst president Steven Swartz, with Smith presenting the State of the Broadcast Industry. That will almost certainly include the impact of the FCC's spectrum auction, which is drawing to a close.