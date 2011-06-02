Jane Lynch Set to Host Primetime Emmys

Glee star Jane Lynch has been tapped to host the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards

airing Sunday, Sept. 18 on Fox.

It was reported last week that Lynch was in negotiations for

the Emmys hosting gig.

"With her background in improvisation, her incredible

comedic timing and a worldwide fan base that spans all ages, Jane is the

perfect person to help us make this year's show absolutely unforgettable," said

Mike Darnell, Fox president of alternative entertainment said in a statement.

Nominations for the Primetime Emmys will be announced on

Thursday, July 14. Lynch won a Best Supporting Actress Emmy last year for her portrayal of cheerleading coach and glee club nemesis Sue Sylvester on Glee.

The Emmys will be telecast live from the Nokia Theatre L.A.

Live in Los Angeles, with Mark Burnett executive-producing.