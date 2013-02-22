Jane Lynch to Host NBC's 'Hollywood Game Night'

NBC on Friday named Glee star Jane Lynch as host of

its upcoming game show, Hollywood Game Night.





The series, from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, is based on

Hayes' real-life game nights with celebrities. In Hollywood Game Night,

two contestants in each episode will rub shoulders with celebrities to compete

for a cash prize.





NBC picked up the hour-long game show for eightepisodes back in December.





"With Jane Lynch on board as our host, we now have a

key component in place that will further enliven the sheer fun of a raucous

Hollywood party that will include real everyday people," said Paul

Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming, NBC.

"Her exuberant wit and ability to think quickly will be the perfect match

for our show which will give viewers a fresh look inside the off-set lives of

their favorite celebrities -- and allow them a chance to win money as

well."



