Jana Henthorn Named WICT Rocky Mountain’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Jana Henthorn, currently CEO of the Cable Center in Denver, has been named Woman of the Year for 2018 by the Rocky Mountain chapter of WICT (Women in Cable Telecommunications).



She and other honorees will be fêted at the organization’s Walk of Fame event, set for May 10 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.



A 30-year industry veteran, Henthorn was named CEO of the Cable Center in October 2015, succeeding retiring CEO Larry Satkowiak. Prior to that, she was vice president of affiliate sales for A+E Television Networks, and served as vice president of operations and service fulfillment for Jones Intercable (now part of Comcast). She has also served on the National Board and Executive Committee for Women in Cable Telecommunications, and is a charter fellow of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute.



WICT RM also announced that Laura Moche, director of advanced engineering/platforms QA and operations at Charter Communications, has been named this year’s Woman in Technology. In her current role, Moche’s team supports major projects at Charter, including its plans for a cloud DVR service, VOD content expansion, its Spectrum Guide, and advanced ad initiatives.



David Eng, distinguished engineer at Comcast, will be honored as the organization’s Mentor of the Year, and Sand Cherry Associates, a boutique consulting firm, will be honored as Industry Partner of the Year.



WICT RM will also honor the following Women to Watch:



-Holly Hinze, Director, Commercial Products, Charter Communications



-Jennifer Kramer, Director, Employee Communications, Comcast



-Kelley Rapoza, Director, Technology Services, Charter Communications



-Lisa Schwab, Program and Marketing Director-UpRamp, Director of Technology Outreach-CableLabs



-Christina Stephens, Director of Technical Operations, Comcast



-Marjorie Truitt, Sr. Manager of Product Intelligence, Charter Communications



Sravani Katamaneni, of the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, will be honored as the organization’s Young Woman to Watch.