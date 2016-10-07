Jamila Hunter Promoted to ABC Comedy Senior VP

Jamila Hunter has been named senior VP at ABC Comedy, overseeing the development and production of all comedy pilots for ABC Entertainment. Hunter was named VP of ABC Comedy in 2011 and has worked on the likes of black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and The Real O’Neals. In October 2015, multi-platform comedy development was added to her scope of responsibility.

“As one of our industry’s most accomplished executives, Jamila has been instrumental in ABC’s comedy resurgence,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “She brings a unique perspective to this important role, and I’m thrilled to have her leading our efforts.”

Hunter was previously a senior member of the creative team that launched OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and senior VP of alternative and digital programming at NBC Entertainment. Before that, she was a VP of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television and also held a VP title at Bravo.

“I’m honored to join Channing’s senior leadership team,” said Hunter. “Over the years our network has built a strong comedy brand featuring unique, culturally relevant shows. I’m excited by this new opportunity and looking forward to working with my talented colleagues at ABC as we continue this tradition.”