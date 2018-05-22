Jamie Foxx to Host ‘BET Awards’

Jamie Foxx will host the 2018 BET Awards, which happens Sunday, June 24. It is Foxx’s second time hosting the awards show, having hosted in 2009.

The event happens at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and airs on BET. Also scheduled to step on stage are Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Mo’Nique and Kevin Hart.

Foxx’s credits include In Living Color, The Jamie Foxx Show and Beat Shazam, which he executive produces and hosts on Fox.

DJ Khaled has six nominations for awards, including Video of the Year, two for Best Collaboration, with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and with Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé, Album of the Year, and Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice.

Kendrick Lamar follows with five nominations and Migos has four.

Connie Orlando, executive VP and head of programming at BET, will executive produce the awards show, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.