Jamie Foxx To Host 2009 BET Awards

Actor, comedian and R&B artist Jamie Foxx has been tapped to host the BET Awards ’09, the ninth installment of the franchise.

The program is annually the number one rated awards show among African American viewers, bringing together stars from music, entertainment and sports under one roof.

In addition to Foxx, who currently has a hit single “Blame It” topping the Billboard charts, the show will feature performances by Maxwell and Ne-Yo, with others to be named later. Legendary soul trio The O’Jay’s will be presented with the lifetime achievement award.

The 2009 installment of the BET Awards will be held Sunday, June 28 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Stephen Hill, President, Music Programming and Specials, BET Networks, along with Lynn Harris-Taylor, Vice President of Specials, BET Networks, will executive produce the telecast.