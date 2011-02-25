James Goldston Named Senior EP of 'GMA'

Nightline EP James

Goldston has been named senior executive producer of Good Morning America, ABC News President Ben Sherwood announced

Friday morning.

Tom Cibrowski remains as GMA

executive producer.

Goldston replaces the outgoing Jim Murphy, who is leavingthe show in mid-March to become executive producer of Anderson Cooper's new syndicatedtalk show Anderson. Goldston joined

ABC News in 2004 and took over Nightline

in November 2005.

Taking Goldston's place as EP of Nightline is Jeanmarie Condon, who had been a senior producer on

the show. She has been with Nightline since 2005, and with ABC News since 1990.

Both staffing changes are effective immediately.

Sherwood's full memo follows:

I'm writing to share important news about the leadership of

two of our programs and the future of our news division.

Effective immediately, James Goldston will become Senior

Executive producer of Good Morning America, partnering with Tom Cibrowski, who

continues as Executive Producer.

Against all odds and speculation that Nightline's best days

had come and gone, James and his dynamic team and irrepressible anchors have

turned the program into a powerhouse. Indeed, Nightline now ranks number one in

late night.

A formidable journalist, storyteller and leader, James will

now play a critical role at our morning flagship and help guide ABC News into

the future.

Starting this weekend in Los Angeles with Oscar coverage,

James will bring his considerable creativity to GMA and will work closely with

Jim Murphy to ensure a smooth transition in the coming weeks.

Effective immediately, Jeanmarie Condon will become the

Executive Producer of Nightline. A highly regarded journalist with impeccable

credentials and vast experience around the world, Jeanmarie has worked in close

partnership with James throughout this remarkable five year run and I have

every confidence that she will lead the broadcast to even greater heights.

If you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out. In the

meantime, please join me in congratulating James and Jeanmarie.