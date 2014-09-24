James Franco’s ‘SNL’ Doc to Debut on Hulu Friday

James Franco’s behind-the-scenes documentary on Saturday Night Live will debut on Hulu Friday, one day before the NBC late-night staple kicks off its landmark 40th season.

Franco broke the news himself on his Instagram account late Tuesday night. “THE SNL DOCUMENTARY is finally coming out!!! On HULU! This FRIDAY! Watch my documentary about the history of @nbcsnl 'Saturday Night' on #hulu.”

The documentary chronicles the Dec. 6, 2008 episode that was hosted by John Malkovich, and goes behind the curtain to see how an episode of SNL gets made. Franco made the movie while he was a graduate film student at NYU.

SNL’s 40th season premieres Sept. 27 with Parks & Recreation’s Chris Pratt hosting and Ariana Grande as the musical guest.