James Franco to Host Weekly Art Show On Ovation

James Franco will host and executive produce a weekly art series on Ovation this fall, the network announced Wednesday.

James Franco Presents will premiere in November and will document his explorations of the world of art. From his gallery exhibits to his students' films, the series will also provide an exclusive opportunity to hear Franco's point of view on his most-personal passion projects, most of which have not been seen by the public.

Franco also announced the show on his Instagram account Wednesday morning.



"This is a show where content dictates form and form dictates content. It is an art show that is an art piece, meaning the show has synched with the rhythms of my life and work," said Franco. "I am thrilled to work with Ovation, a network that has devoted itself to the arts. It is a truly unique situation and will yield unique results."

Franco will also be on Comedy Central next month as the next roastee in the network's The Comedy Central Roast Of... series.