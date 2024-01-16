James Dolan Tied Up With Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Allegation
Woman's suit claims the MSG Network executive chairman trapped her with the notorious lech while his band, JD and the Straight Shot, was on tour with The Eagles a decade ago
Former Cablevision chief and current MSG head and New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan has been sued by a woman claiming he set her up to be raped by now imprisoned producer Harvey Weinstein a decade ago.
Kellye Croft claims in her complaint, filed in a Los Angeles federal court and reported on by Associated Press that she became romantically linked with Dolan in 2013, when she was 27.
She said Dolan set her up with a job as a masseuse for Eagles headliner Glenn Frey while Dolan's band, JD & the Straight Shot, was out on tour opening for The Eagles on tour.
Croft said Dolan, then 58, used his power and influence during that time to position seemingly random encounters between her and Weinstein, which she claims led to the convicted rapist sexually assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel back in early 2014.
Dolan was briefly on the board at Weinstein's production company between 2015 and 2016.
Croft also said that when she informed Dolan of Weinstein's aggressive advances, he blithely remarked, "we all know" that Weinstein "has problems."
“I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice,” Croft said in a statement. “But for me, to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability.”
Dolan's attorney, E. Danya Perry, said there is “absolutely no merit” to Croft’s allegations and references to Weinstein are “simply meant to inflame.”
“Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship,” Perry said in a statement. “Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!