James Dolan Tied Up With Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Cablevision chief and current MSG head and New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan has been sued by a woman claiming he set her up to be raped by now imprisoned producer Harvey Weinstein a decade ago.

Kellye Croft claims in her complaint, filed in a Los Angeles federal court and reported on by Associated Press that she became romantically linked with Dolan in 2013, when she was 27.

She said Dolan set her up with a job as a masseuse for Eagles headliner Glenn Frey while Dolan's band, JD & the Straight Shot, was out on tour opening for The Eagles on tour.

Croft said Dolan, then 58, used his power and influence during that time to position seemingly random encounters between her and Weinstein, which she claims led to the convicted rapist sexually assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel back in early 2014.

Dolan was briefly on the board at Weinstein's production company between 2015 and 2016.

Croft also said that when she informed Dolan of Weinstein's aggressive advances, he blithely remarked, "we all know" that Weinstein "has problems."

“I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice,” Croft said in a statement. “But for me, to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability.”

Dolan's attorney, E. Danya Perry, said there is “absolutely no merit” to Croft’s allegations and references to Weinstein are “simply meant to inflame.”

“Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship,” Perry said in a statement. “Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”