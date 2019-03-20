James Corden to Host Tonys on CBS

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show on CBS, will host the Tony Awards June 9. The event happens at Radio City Music Hall in New York. CBS airs the ceremony, as it has done since 1978.

Corden previously hosted the Tonys, which salute the best on Broadway, in 2016. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the 2018 Tony Awards, and Kevin Spacey did so the year before.

Corden’s work on Broadway includes One Man, Two Guvnors and The History Boys.

Tony nominations will be announced April 30.

The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the executive producers.