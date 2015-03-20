James Corden Lines Up First ‘Late Late Show’ Guests

CBS has set the first wave of guests for its new James Corden-hosted Late Late Show, which begins on Monday.

Tom Hanks and Mila Kunis will be Corden’s first guests on the March 23 premiere. Chris Pine is set for March 24 and Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, who are costarring in the film Get Hard, will be on the March 25 show. Modest Mouse will be Corden’s first musical guest on March 24 and Leon Bridges will be the performer on March 25.

Due to CBS’ coverage of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, The Late Late Show With James Corden will only air three new episodes during its first week.

Other guests that are already booked include David Beckham, Rob Corddry, Simon Cowell, Courteney Cox, Jon Cryer, Claire Danes, Michael Douglas, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Harmon, Thomas Lennon, Katharine McPhee, Megan Mullally, Matthew Perry, Freida Pinto, Aubrey Plaza, Tig Notaro, Gordon Ramsay and Kerry Washington.

Echosmith, George Ezra, Noel Gallagher, OK Go, Olly Murs, The Ting Tings and Jessie Ware are among the musical guests already booked.