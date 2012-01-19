James Brown Will Take Role at Black Heritage Network

Veteran CBS sportscaster James Brown will contribute to the Black Heritage Network as managing director, according to a BHN spokesperson. He will continue on-air with CBS, while assuming a "key" off-air role with the network.

As B&C first reported last spring, a group of investors including former FCC Commissioner Tyrone Brown, TIAA-CREF CEO Roger Ferguson, syndicated columnist Clarence Page and former GE and NBC exec Paul Besson, are backing the launch of the new nonfiction programming based African American-targeted cable and satellite net.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the first and only TV network devoted exclusively to Black heritage," said Brown in a statement. "This channel is important to America and Americans, as the first channel to entertain and inform with the real story of Black life in America."

The network has not yet launched, but is targeted for a 2012 debut. One obvious target for distribution is Comcast, which has pledged to add at least minority-controlled cable nets as a condition of its joint venture with NBCU.