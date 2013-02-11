Jake Tapper's CNN Show Gets 4 P.M. Timeslot, Executive Producer
CNN on Monday confirmed that Jake Tapper's new weekday
program will air at 4 p.m. and debut in March. Additionally, MSNBC's Federico
Quadrani will join CNN to be executive producer of the Washington-based show.
Quadrani is currently executive producer of 10 a.m. show Jansing
& Company. He joined MSNBC in 2009 to oversee weekend programming and
was later executive producer of The Daily Rundown.
Before that, Quadrani was a producer for NBC's Today
show from 2003-09 and worked as a writer at ABC's Good Morning America
from 1998-2003.
The program title and format of Tapper's show is to be
announced.
