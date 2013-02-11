Jake Tapper's CNN Show Gets 4 P.M. Timeslot, Executive Producer

CNN on Monday confirmed that Jake Tapper's new weekday

program will air at 4 p.m. and debut in March. Additionally, MSNBC's Federico

Quadrani will join CNN to be executive producer of the Washington-based show.





Quadrani is currently executive producer of 10 a.m. show Jansing

& Company. He joined MSNBC in 2009 to oversee weekend programming and

was later executive producer of The Daily Rundown.





Before that, Quadrani was a producer for NBC's Today

show from 2003-09 and worked as a writer at ABC's Good Morning America

from 1998-2003.





The program title and format of Tapper's show is to be

announced.