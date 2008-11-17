‘Jail’ Goes High-Def

Just two months after Fox's popular reality show COPS debuted its 21st season in high definition, sister crime program Jail is also upgrading to HD. Both shows are produced by Langley Productions, headed by COPS creator John Langley and his son Morgan.



Jail, which runs Tuesday nights on MyNetworkTV, will broadcast its remaining 8 episodes this season in high definition. The show follows individuals through the criminal process, from arrest to booking to lock up.



The intensity of the events lends itself to HD, says executive producer Morgan Langley. "Quite simply, the show looks fantastic in HD," he says.



Langley is also now producing a third high def show, Street Patrol, featuring footage that doesn't make it onto COPS, for MyNetworkTV.