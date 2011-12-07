Jaconi Named Executive Producer of CNN-DC's New Cross Platform Programming Unit

Michelle Jaconi, founding executive producer of John King USA and State of the Union, has been named executive producer of a newly created cross platform unit for CNN in Washington, CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist said Wednesday.

The unit will coordinate live coverage -- including breaking news -- from D.C. on all of CNN's delivery platforms: TV, cnn.com and social media.

The point, according to Feist, is to get its stories on as many screens as quickly as possible. The D.C. bureau's live unit will report into the new unit.

Jaconi is a former producer at NBC News' political unit and for Meet the Press.