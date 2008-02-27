Jackie Bradford to Run KNSD San Diego

Former WRC Washington, D.C., finance director Jackie Bradford is switching to another NBC-owned station, as she was named president and general manager at KNSD San Diego, effective immediately.

Taking over for Phyllis Schwartz, who shifted to the NBC Local Media Division in September, she’s overseeing the day-to-day operations of the station and its digital platforms.

“Jackie is a talented executive whose creativity and business acumen make her the right leader to continue KNSD’s evolution from a local television station to a multiplatform local-media provider,” NBC Local Media Division president John Wallace said.

A graduate of the University of Virginia in 1991, Bradford joined WRC in 2000.