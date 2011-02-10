Jack Black to Host 2011 Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

Actor and comedian Jack Black will return to host Nickelodeon's 2011 Kids Choice Awards, the network announced Thursday, along with the full list of nominees. Black has previously hosted the 2006 and 2008 awards.

The ceremony will air live Apr. 2 at 8 p.m. ET (tape delayed for West Coast) and will be held in a new venue at the Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles.

"Jack Black is the perfect mix of comedy, rock and star-power that will set the tone for an amazing show," said Marjorie Cohn, President, Original Programming and Development. Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group and Executive Producer of the show. "Jack is always an exciting host because of his unpredictability, incredible comedic timing and ability to connect with our audience. We're really excited to have him back."

All television category nominees, except for the reality category, came from either Nickelodeon or Disney Channel series.

The full list of nominees follows:

TELEVISION

Favorite TV Show

• Big Time Rush

• iCarly

• The Suite Life on Deck

• Wizards of Waverly Place

Favorite Reality Show

• American Idol

• America's Funniest Home Videos

• America's Got Talent

• Wipeout

Favorite TV Actor

• Joe Jonas

• Nick Jonas

• Cole Sprouse

• Dylan Sprouse

Favorite TV Actress

• Miranda Cosgrove

• Miley Cyrus

• Selena Gomez

• Victoria Justice

Funniest TV Sidekick

• David Henrie

• Jennette McCurdy

• Noah Munck

• Brenda Song

Favorite Cartoon

• The Penguins of Madagascar

• Phineas & Ferb

• Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated

• SpongeBob SquarePants

SPORTS

Favorite Male Athlete

• Peyton Manning

• Shaquille O'Neal

• Michael Phelps

• Shaun White

Favorite Female Athlete

• Danica Patrick

• Lindsey Vonn

• Serena Williams

• Venus Williams

FILM

Favorite Movie

• Alice in Wonderland

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid

• Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

• The Karate Kid

Favorite Movie Actor

• Jack Black (Gulliver's Travels)

• Johnny Depp (Alice in Wonderland)

• Dwayne Johnson (Tooth Fairy)

• Jaden Smith (The Karate Kid)

Favorite Movie Actress

• Miley Cyrus (The Last Song)

• Ashley Judd (Tooth Fairy)

• Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

• Emma Watson

(Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)



Favorite Animated Movie

• Despicable Me

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Shrek Forever After

• Toy Story 3

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie

• Tim Allen (Toy Story 3)

• Cameron Diaz (Shrek Forever After)

• Tom Hanks (Toy Story 3)

• Eddie Murphy (Shrek Forever After)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

• Steve Carell (Despicable Me)

• Jackie Chan (The Karate Kid)

• Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man 2)

• Will Ferrell (Megamind)

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group

• Big Time Rush

• Black Eyed Peas

• Jonas Brothers

• Lady Antebellum

Favorite Male Singer

• Justin Bieber

• Bruno Mars

• Jay-Z

• Usher

Favorite Female Singer

• Miley Cyrus

• Selena Gomez

• Katy Perry

• Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

• "Baby" (by Justin Bieber, featuring Ludacris)

• "California Gurls" (by Katy Perry, featuring Snoop Dogg)

• "Hey, Soul Sister" (by Train)

• "Mine" (by Taylor Swift)

OTHER CATEGORIES



Favorite Book

• Diary of Wimpy Kid series

• Dork Diaries

• Vampire Academy series

• Witch and Wizard series



Favorite Videogame

• Just Dance 2

• Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-Land Mayhem

• Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

• Super Mario Galaxy 2