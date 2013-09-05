Jablin Named President of Scripps Networks

Burton Jablin was named president of Scripps Networks

Thursday, succeeding John Lansing, who is retiring after nine years in the

post.

Jablin was most recently president of Scripps' home networks,

which include HGTV and DIY. In his new role, Jablin will add oversight of

Scripps' other networks -- Food Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and

Great American Country (GAC). Jablin is a 19-year veteran of Scripps and played

a key role in the launch of HGTV.

Kathleen Finch, who most recently served as senior VP and

general manager of HGTV and DIY networks, replaces Jablin as president of the

home networks.

"This company and its many stakeholders owe John Lansing a

debt of gratitude for his inspired leadership and for guiding Scripps Networks

through an astonishing period of growth and accomplishment," said Ken Lowe,

chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive. "It's to John's

credit that Scripps Networks today is one of the industry's shining stars,

having defined lifestyle media as a content genre for television and the

growing array of interactive media platforms. Under John's able stewardship,

Scripps Networks has established for itself a sturdy competitive advantage in

the home, food and travel content categories."

Lansing will

continue with the company on a consulting basis for an extended period of time.