Jablin, Finch Promoted at Scripps Networks

Scripps Networks Interactive has promoted several of its senior executives.

Burton Jablin was named chief operating officer of Scripps Networks Interactive and Kathleen Finch has been named chief programming, content & brand officer.

Jablin had been president of Scripps Networks. In his new role he will oversee sale, distribution, programming, digital and strategic planning. He continues to report to Scripps Networks Interactive CEO Ken Lowe.

Finch had been president of HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. She will be responsible for content across all of Scripps’ domestic lifestyle networks. Finch will report to Jablin.

Scripps also said that Shannon O’Neill, president of Travel Channel, has been named managing director, finance & operations for Scripps Networks Interactive’s U.S. Networks. He will report to CFO Lori Hickok.

The moves follow the announcement that Brooke Johnson was retiring as president of Food Network and Cooking Channel. No replacement for Johnson has been named.

“As Scripps Networks Interactive continues to grow, both in the United States and internationally, it’s important that we take a more coordinated approach to how we operate our business and create content,” said Lowe. “As one of the original founders of HGTV, and as someone who has played a key role in building our wider business for more than 20 years, Burton is ideally experienced to take on this expanded role.”

“Content is at the heart of everything we do at Scripps Networks Interactive, and we believe there is clear competitive advantage in taking a more coordinated approach to content development, production, scheduling and marketing across all of our U.S. networks,” said Burton Jablin. “Kathleen has proven her creative acumen through strengthening HGTV’s position as a must-have network in the United States, with 14 months of consecutive growth and a 10 percent year-on-year ratings increase. I look forward to her working with teams across all of our brands to further solidify Scripps Networks’ position as the leader in lifestyle content development.”