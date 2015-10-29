J. Lo Cop Drama ‘Shades of Blue’ Debuts on NBC Jan. 14

Police drama Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, debuts Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere directed by Barry Levinson. The show will move to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot the following Thursday, Jan. 21.

“We can’t wait to show audiences what Jennifer and the rest of this incredible cast delivers in this compelling new drama series,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “Jennifer’s role as Det. Santos is a tour de force. She carries herself with incredible grit and toughness, yet at the same time heartbreaking vulnerability. We are thrilled that NBC is the network to bring this iconic actress and star to series television.”

Pop superstar Lopez portrays a “charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the heart of a tight-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives, led by enigmatic Lt. Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own,” according to NBC.

“From a marketing perspective, the Jan. 14 date takes advantage of both solid Sunday Night Football games and strong holiday programming through the first week of January,” said Jeff Bader, president, program planning, strategy and research. “Also, in one of the most-watched weekends of the year (Jan. 9-10), we have the NFL Wild Card game and Golden Globes, both of which make for great promotional opportunities.”

The show is executive produced by Lopez, Jack Orman, Adi Hasak, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass. The production comes from Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions.