ITV Studios, IAM Sign First-Look Deal

ITV Studios America and Intellectual Artists Management have signed a first-look deal to develop properties from IAM’s library for scripted and unscripted television. The two companies have jointly hired development executive Tony Sabistina to oversee projects related to the deal.

Literary management and production company IAM has previously developed Bosch with Amazon and 100 Code with Red Arrow International.

ITV Studios America’s series include Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and #RichKids of Beverly Hills.