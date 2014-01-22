ITV Studios America Ups Andrews

ITV Studios has promoted Patrice Andrews to chief operating officer of the East Coast arm of ITV Studios America, the company announced on Jan. 22.

Andrews, who most recently served as VP of development, production and operations for New York, will oversee the company's East Coast operations, which includes productions of A&E's The First 48 and After the First 48 as well as TLC's Four Weddings.

"I've been fortunate to work with Patrice over the past six years," said Paul Buccieri, president and CEO ITV Studios US Group and managing director, ITV Studios International. "Her impressive track record, extensive experience and exceptional relationships are vital to the company. Patrice will continue to be a valuable member of the team as Orly Adelson takes ITV Studios America to its next level of growth."

Andrews added, "ITV Studios America has given me an incredible opportunity to build my career in a dynamic production environment. I feel truly lucky to have the support and strength of ITV around me and I look forward to continuing to grow and expand the New York business."

She joined the company in 2004.