ITV Picks Up Third Season of ‘Broadchurch’

As Broadchurch gets set to return for its sophomore season in the U.S., ITV has picked up a third season of the British drama.

David Tennant and Olivia Colman will return in the main roles, with other cast members announced at a later date. Creator Chris Chibnall will be back as well to pen the script.

The second season, which already aired in the U.K., will premiere in the U.S. on BBC America on March 4.

Fox adapted the British drama for the U.S., titled Gracepoint, which also starred Tennant in the lead role. The series only ran for one season last fall due to low ratings.