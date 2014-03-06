ITV Orders Third Season of 'Mr. Selfridge'

British drama Mr. Selfridge will return for a third season, as U.K. broadcaster ITV commissioned 10 more episodes.

Like with Downton Abbey, the Jeremy Piven drama airs stateside on PBS after its conclusion on ITV. Mr. Selfridge is currently airing its second season on the British broadcaster on Sunday nights, averaging 6.4 million viewers.

The second season will make its U.S. premiere on March 30.