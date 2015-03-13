ITV Orders Fourth Season of ‘Mr. Selfridge’

ITV has ordered a fourth season of Jeremy Piven-starrer Mr. Selfridge, the U.K. broadcaster said Friday.

Piven, along with Katherine Kelly, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ron Cook, Amanda Abbington, Amy Beth Hayes, Trystan Gravelle, Sacha Parkinson and Samuel West will return for the fourth season. Sacha Dhawan, Lottie Tolhurst and Mimi Ndiweni will join the cast this season.

“We’re delighted to commission a fourth series of Mr. Selfridge,” said ITV’s director of drama, Steve November. “It’s so pleasing to see the audience take the characters and storylines into their hearts. We’re looking forward to seeing Jeremy reprise his role as the visionary yet deeply troubled Harry alongside simply stunning production values.”

The show airs in the U.S. on PBS under its Masterpiece banner. The third season will debut on the public broadcaster March 29.