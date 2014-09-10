ITV Inks Deal to Invest in Believe Entertainment

U.K. network ITV has signed a deal to invest in the Believe Entertainment Group, the digital entertainment company announced Wednesday. As such, ITV will join Believe Entertainment’s board of directors.

ITV, the largest independent producer of unscripted content in the U.S., will look to help strengthen Believe Entertainment’s existing projects by sharing its own expertise in international distribution, U.S. production and relationships with talent.

“[T]his partnership offers both companies a distinct competitive advantage,” said Dan Goodman and William H. Masterson III, cofounders of Believe Entertainment Group. “ITV will offer numerous opportunities for us to grow our efforts in multiple formats, channels and globally to the benefit of both our talent and brand partners.”

Believe Entertainment’s short-form producing credits include the LeBron James Xbox animated series The LeBrons, the behind-the-scenes with DJ/producer Tiësto YouTube series In the Booth and the Jay Mohr-hosted Hulu game show Money Where Your Mouth Is. The company focuses on matching developed talent with global brands, and distributing that produced content onto a multitude of digital platforms with native advertising supporting those brands.