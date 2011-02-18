ITV Commissions Penn & Teller Series
UK TV channel ITV1 has commissioned a six-part
series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us,
from September Films and 1/17 Productions.
That follows the Jan. 7 airing of a Fool Us 90-minute special that drew 4.7
million viewers.
The series, budgeted at north of $3.2 million, is
a reality competition of sorts, in which aspiring magicians will try to fool
the veteran prestidigitators for a chance to perform with Penn & Teller in
their Las Vegas show.
DCD (We TV's Bridezillas),
which owns September Films, will be selling the special, series (six, one-hour
episodes) and format rights at MIPTV in April, according to the company.
The series will air later this year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.