ITV Commissions Penn & Teller Series

UK TV channel ITV1 has commissioned a six-part

series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us,

from September Films and 1/17 Productions.

That follows the Jan. 7 airing of a Fool Us 90-minute special that drew 4.7

million viewers.

The series, budgeted at north of $3.2 million, is

a reality competition of sorts, in which aspiring magicians will try to fool

the veteran prestidigitators for a chance to perform with Penn & Teller in

their Las Vegas show.

DCD (We TV's Bridezillas),

which owns September Films, will be selling the special, series (six, one-hour

episodes) and format rights at MIPTV in April, according to the company.

The series will air later this year.