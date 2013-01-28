ITV to Broadcast 'The Americans' in the UK
The United Kingdom's ITV has signed an agreement with
Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution for the broadcast rights to
upcoming spy drama The Americans.
The British network has made a two-year commitment for the
series and expects to premiere it in the coming months.
"The Americans is a first class production
with an excellent cast and compelling storylines," said Steve
Cornish, senior VP and managing director, Twentieth Century Fox Television
Distribution. "We have had a huge response to the show from international
broadcasters since we launched it at MIPCOM and are delighted to have secured
this two year deal with ITV."
In the U.S., The Americans is slated to premiere
Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FX. The Cold War-era drama centers on the arranged
marriage between two KGB spies who pose as an American couple.
