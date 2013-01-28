ITV to Broadcast 'The Americans' in the UK

The United Kingdom's ITV has signed an agreement with

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution for the broadcast rights to

upcoming spy drama The Americans.





The British network has made a two-year commitment for the

series and expects to premiere it in the coming months.





"The Americans is a first class production

with an excellent cast and compelling storylines," said Steve

Cornish, senior VP and managing director, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Distribution. "We have had a huge response to the show from international

broadcasters since we launched it at MIPCOM and are delighted to have secured

this two year deal with ITV."





In the U.S., The Americans is slated to premiere

Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FX. The Cold War-era drama centers on the arranged

marriage between two KGB spies who pose as an American couple.