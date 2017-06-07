ITV America Signs Scout Productions to Exclusive Deal

Scout Productions has signed an exclusive deal with ITV America that will see Scout founders David Collins and Michael Williams create and produce series under the ITV America banner.

Scout Productions produced Bravo reality hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Collins and Williams, along with Scout Productions’ chief creative officer Rob Eric, are executive producing a new Queer Eye in association with ITV Entertainment.

Scout Productions will develop and produce reality, lifestyle, docuseries, competition shows and other content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms on behalf of ITV America.

“David and Michael have carved a successful and memorable place in television history by delivering something truly groundbreaking to viewers around the globe,” said ITV America chief creative officer Adam Sher and ITV America president David George. “This deal with Scout Productions furthers our goal at ITV America of building a bench of creatives who are supported by the resources of ITV and encouraged to do what they do best. We’re delighted and honored to work alongside the entire Scout Productions team as they continue to push programming boundaries.”

With more than 25 years in the unscripted and documentary space, Scout Productions has created series for NBC, ABC, OWN and other networks, including The Quest, The Outdoor Room and The Antonio Project.

"ITV America's leadership and success in the industry speaks for itself,” said Collins and Williams. “This is a great moment for Scout Productions as we expand our slate of new and inspired programming that begins with the Queer Eye reboot.”