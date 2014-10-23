ITU Elects New Secretary-General

The International Telecommunication Union has tapped Houlin Zhao from China as its next secretary-general. He will assume the position for a four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2015.

He will succeed Dr. Hamadoun Touré.

He was elected at the ITU Plenipotentiary conference in Busan, Korea. He drew 152 of the 156 votes cast—he ran unopposed. He has been deputy secretary general and is a telecom engineer who headed ITU's standardization bureau.

The conference is held every four years to "set the strategic direction of ITU and to develop policies and recommendations that address the evolving needs of the Union’s members."

