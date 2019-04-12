It's One and Done for 'Face the Truth'

CBS Television Distribution’s Face the Truth will not return for a second season in strip syndication, sources confirmed Friday, but The Doctors and DailyMailTV will both be back for seasons 12 and three.

CTD had no comment. All three shows are produced by Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, which is housed at CTD. McGraw and his father, Dr. Phil, and Carla Pennington serve as executive producers on all three programs, with Patricia Ciano serving as showrunner on Facethe Truth and The Doctors. Jeffrey Wilson is executive producer of DailyMailTV.

Face the Truth, the format of which was created by production company Keller/Noll, stars Vivica A. Fox and features a panel of women including judge Mary “Scary Mary” Chrzanowski, attorney Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and life coach Rosie Mercado. It is averaging a 0.8 live plus same day household rating season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This year’s other rookie, Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence, was renewed for a second season earlier this year. Caught in Providence stars 82-year-old Rhode Island Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio, who has built up a following of more than 370,000 people on YouTube and has videos that have collectively captured more than two billion views.

Caught in Providence, which launched on the Fox Television Stations this fall, is averaging a 0.6 in households this season.

Two of Stage 29’s other shows that were in question of returning — The Doctors and DailyMailTV — each will be back.

The Doctors, which features a panel of doctors moderated by Dr. Travis Stork, is now in its 11th season and is averaging a 0.6 in households season to date, down 28% from last year at this time. The Doctors was downgraded in multiple markets last year.

DailyMailTV, which is a joint venture between The Daily Mail and Stage 29, is returning for season three. The daily news, entertainment and gossip series is hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer. Daily Mail’s Martin Clarke also executive produces.

DailyMailTV’s direct competitor at launch, Twentieth’s Page Six TV, is not returning for a third season.