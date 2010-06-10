It's Miller Time for Turner Series

In a unique and broad-based deal, several MillerCoors beer brands will be promoted within the Turner Broadcasting original series Lopez Tonight, Rizzoli & Isles, My Boys and Black Gold, this summer.

On Thursday night, TBS' late-night star George Lopez will perform a live commercial in which Miller Lite's Vortex bottle will be mentioned. On June 23, Miller Lite will celebrate the 99th episode of Lopez Tonight. The show will also feature on on-set Miller Lites billboard as well as a branded VIP area that is visible to the viewing audience where guests can enjoy the sponsor's brew.

MillerCoors' MGD64 will be integrated into episodes of TNT's new series Rizzoli & Isles, which premieres July 12. The brand will also be included in tune-in spots for the show and in on-air billboards.

MGD64 is being integrated into TBS's sitcom My Boys, which starts its fourth season July 25.

Later in the summer, Miller Lite will be the third season sponsor of Black Gold on Turner's truTV. Lite will be integrated into several episodes and those scenes will be featured in tune-in spots. Black Gold will have its season premiere later this summer.

With marketers looking to get more than 30-second spots for their TV ad dollars, Turner has been working closely with advertisers on integrations and other joint promotions.

"We have the fortunate ability to provide this powerful marketer, MillerCoors, three distinct branded networks with high-profile original programs to showcase both brands to a relevant audience," said Linda Yaccarino, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Turner Entertainment Ad Sales/Marketing and Acquisitions. "This smart collaboration is another example of placing the right spots, in the right places at the right times."