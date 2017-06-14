It's On: Mayweather-McGregor Pay Bout Set for Aug. 26

After much speculation, the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is official, both fighters confirmed via social media Wednesday.



The highly anticipated fight between the retired undefeated boxing champion Mayweather and current UFC MMA champion McGregor will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.



Mayweather, who has not fought since 2015, tweeted "its official" while McGregor tweeted "the fight is on."



(Image Credits: Mayweather —Kohjiro Kinno/ESPN Images and McGregor — Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

