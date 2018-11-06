It’s Kornheiser Vs. Wilbon As Binghamton Plays NU

ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption is taking a road trip as the men’s basketball team from Tony Kornheiser’s alma mater State University of New York at Binghamton takes on Michael Wilbon’s Northwestern University.

The show will broadcast from NU’s newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL, on Friday Nov. 16. The hosts promoted their appearance with a video.

In addition to conducting their daily sports debate show from the arena, Wilbon and Kornheiser will provide color during ESPN’s telecast of the game later that evening. ESPN’s Will Flemming will do the play by play.

Former Washington Post sports writers Kornheiser and Wilbon have co-hosted PTI for 17 years.

The show is based in Washington, D.C. The last time both host went on the road was for the Major League Baseball Games in D.C. in July.

The PTI taping at Northwestern will be free and open to the public. Fans who want to attend can visit NUSports.com/PTI for more information.