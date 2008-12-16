It's Berry and Perry Atop Image Show

Oscar winner Halle Berry and actor/writer Tyler Perry have been tapped to host the 40th NAACP Image Awards.

The show will be broadcast Feb. 12 on Fox (tape-delayed at 8-10 p.m.) from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

Nominations for the awards will be announced Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Honorees already announced include former Vice President Al Gore and Dr. Wangari Muta Maathai, 2004 Nobel prize winner and environmental activist