‘It's Always Sunny' on Comedy Central

Comedy Central has acquired FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to air in a limited run next summer. After that, the show will begin its long-term, multi-year run starting in January 2011.

Distributed by News Corp.-owned Twentieth Television, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is currently in its fifth season on FX, where it's seen significant ratings gains each season, particularly among young men. Compared to season four, the show has improved 62% among men 18-34, 55% among adults 18-49, 51% among adults 18-34 and 40% in total viewers. The show is the third highest-rated scripted series on basic cable among adults 18-34 and men 18-34.

FX already has placed orders for seasons six and seven to air in 2010 and 2011, bringing the show's total episodes to 84.

The half-hour show - starring Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito -- premiered on FX on Aug. 4, 2005. It was originally created by McElhenney, Howerton and Day on a hand-held camera and then edited on a home computer for a total of about $200. FX picked it up and reshot the pilot (at a considerably higher price, notes the network).

Michael Rotenberg and Nick Frenkel are executive producers; the show is produced by FX Productions and distributed by Twentieth Television.