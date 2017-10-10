iSpot.tv Compares Consumer Viewing With Planned Ad Buys

Analytics company iSpot.tv says it can show advertisers what programs their customers are watching and compare that data to a list of existing media buys.

The new media recommendations product combines iSpot.tv’s large-scale ad tracking system with predictive analytics to help make better media buying decisions.

“TV advertisers are almost always wasting resources advertising to audiences that are unlikely to be responsive,” said iSpot.tv CEO Sean Muller. “Likewise they are often missing key shows and day parts where their customers and prospects are. This closes the gap and does what measurement is supposed to do, bring greater transparency and empower better decision making.”

iSpot.tv also measures advertising conversions, showing how many people who are exposed to a message take some sort of action as a result of that exposure.