iSpot Measuring Addressable Ads Under Project OAR Specs

Data and analytics company iSpot.tv said it is helping brands and networks measure addressable ad campaigns while complying with specifications developed by Project OAR, the industry consortium looking to create standards for addressable advertising.

Project OAR is led by Vizio, which works closely with iSpot.tv. iSpot.tv gathers ACR data from Vizio smart TVs to measure audiences and compares it to its catalog of creative executions to gauge the impact of advertising.

iSpot.tv said it was noteworthy that it is “the only company to create a real-time ad feed that matches all creative on TV to Vizio’s footprint of 16 million opt-in devices and generates verified impression and spot level attention metrics in real time and at scale,” in a blog post published Friday. “This exclusive right and unique ability puts iSpot in a great position to measure addressable inventory delivered across Vizio’s footprint in much the same way they are able to do it for OTT/CTV and local cable today.”

Measurement issues are tricky with addressable advertising because during the same commercial break in the same show, different viewers in different homes may be seeing different ads. Without good measurement, media buyers said it is difficult to justify spending on addressable advertising.

iSpot.tv said many blue chip brands and platforms including OpenAP and Oracle’s Moat Reach use iSpot data to calculate incremental reach and quantify business outcomes.

“As addressable TV advertising capabilities evolve into linear optimizations on smart TVs, accurate spot level measurement, unified across platforms and consumer channels is the critical factor in accelerating growth,” said Steve Murtos, VP at iSpot. “We’re excited to work with all our network and brand clients to help bring this exciting part of the TV ad market to its next phase.”

“We are encouraged by the continued investment that iSpot and the broader media industry is making to support an open standard for addressable advertising,” added Adam Gaynor, VP of network partnerships and head of addressable at Vizio. Gaynor is also leader of the steering committee at Project OAR. “Accurate third party measurement at scale is a critical component for the buy and sell side to leverage the OAR standard and deliver viewers a better more relevant viewing experience,” he said.