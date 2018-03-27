Iris.TV Names Harrison as Chief Revenue Officer

Iris.TV, which uses artificial intelligence to personalize video, appointed Daniel Harrison as chief revenue officer.

Harrison, who had been head of advanced TV solutions for Oracle Data Cloud, will lead Iris.TV’s global sales, marketing and account teams.

He will also look to deepen relationships with Iris.TV’s growing client base, which includes Fox, CBS and Time Inc.

“Daniel is a forward-thinking and innovative leader. We welcome him to IRIS.TV at an important moment in our company’s growth. Daniel’s experience leading global teams in dynamic markets will be central to our success as we scale our business as the personalization and programming platform of choice for TV and digital video publishers,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO of Iris.TV. “I am delighted to have Daniel as part of our IRIS.TV family, and look forward to his leadership.”

Before Oracle, Harrison was with AddThis, AdExtent and Conversant Inc.

“Iris.TV has a leading-edge video personalization platform with growing business momentum to help media companies drive faster business decisions. They’re helping close the gap from simple data insights to action across programming and marketing,” added Harrison. “There’s also a shift towards a more intricate balance of human and machine when deploying algorithms, and Iris.TV is well ahead of the pack - delivering actionable insights through its augmented intelligence solution. Publishers are seeing increases in video consumption by over 70 percent and are unlocking new revenue opportunities through our branded content marketplace. I am excited to be a part of this important wave of change.”