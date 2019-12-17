Iris.TV Contextual System Quickly Gaining Adoption

Facing tougher privacy regulations, marketers are shifting to contextual targeting to send video ads to appropriate viewers without relying on protected, personal information.

Iris.TV--which bills itself as a video intelligence platform--has launched the first system employing a contextual solution. Iris has integrated consumer information from Oracle Data Cloud’s Grapeshot that has been used for targeting digital display advertising.

Contextual data is being quickly embraced. Among those coming on board are buying platforms like Mediamath and supply-side platforms Telaria, Beachfront and Oracle.

In addition to complying with privacy rules, using contextual targeting can help promote brand safety.

“As a video intelligence company, our mission is to enable media companies to execute data-driven strategies that engage their loyal audiences and maximize revenue,” said Richie Hyden, COO and co-founder of Iris.TV.

“For years, our personalization and programming technologies have helped the world’s leading publishers to increase video inventory. With contextual ad targeting, we are continuing our mission to drive innovation around data enablement so that publishers can continue to deliver premium experiences to users and a relevant and brand-safe environment to marketers,” Hyden said.

Iris.TV announced its contextual ad targeting systems over the summer at the Cannes advertising festival. Adding Oracle Data Cloud’s Contextual Intelligence boosted its ability to reach video audiences with relevant advertising.

"I'm very excited today to announce our integration with an industry-leading platform like Iris.TV. We are driving value by combining our machine learning video context product with their deep expertise in video content to deliver a valuable solution for our customers,” said Kurt Kratchman, GVP of product development, Oracle Data Cloud.

Using contextual information to target ads will enable marketers to execute campaigns with existing partners and mount campaigns at scale across video content categories including politics, sports and travel.

“Bringing contextual video targeting not only empowers buyers to go beyond targeting pages that their ads run on, but also the content that it runs adjacent to in a video environment,” said Mike Fisher, VP, advanced TV and video, MediaMath. “The addition of Oracle’s industry-standard contextual and brand-safe data to the Iris.TV offering bolsters our partnership and directly aligns with Source by MediaMath’s commitment to leading the industry to full transparency and accountability.”

Contextual targeting should help media companies differentiate their video inventory, increase fill-rates and raise effective CPMs.

“The Iris.TV and Oracle integration gives Beachfront Media customers the opportunity to go beyond contextually targeting a web-page and to target the topical nature of video across any screen,” said Ben Abbatiello, VP of advanced TV at Beachfront Media. “For the first time in the industry we now have a deeper understanding as to what the video content is truly about before an ad opportunity presents itself to a brand. This creates a safer, better barometer under a modern privacy referendum to assign real value for our partners’ benefit.”

Iris.TV will offer the Oracle Contextual Intelligence data through both the direct and private marketplaces media companies are already using.

"As digital video consumption rapidly gains momentum, device fragmentation and privacy-centric changes to our ecosystem make it challenging for buyers to find audiences in suitable environments. It’s more important than ever to have solutions that enable accurate, brand safe and contextually relevant targeting," said Todd Randak, senior VP of corporate strategy at Telaria. “Iris.TV and Oracle's unique integration enables publishers to help marketers gain a much deeper, highly granular understanding of valuable video content across CTV, desktop and mobile."