ION, WRCX in Affiliation Agreement

ION Television worked out an affiliation agreement with urban-programming station WRCX Dayton, Ohio, in the No. 62 DMA.

WRCX is currently carried in Dayton by Time Warner Cable on channel 22 and over the air on channel 40.

ION airs the likes of ER, The Drew Carey Show and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

“We are pleased that we will be extending our programming lineup to the Dayton market,” ION distribution president Steve Friedman said. “This affiliation reinforces ION Television’s commitment to growth and to offering viewers the very best in general entertainment and special-interest programming.”

WRCX president and general manager Glen “Skip” Ross said the affiliation “will allow WRCX-TV to expand its programming while remaining Dayton’s television destination for ’Urban’ programming choices.”