Ion TV Sets Debut Date For ‘Golden Christmas'

Ion Television has set Dec. 13 as the debut date for its first original TV movie.

The film is A Golden Christmas, produced for the network by MarVista Entertainment.

The film features childhood sweethearts reunited by coincidence at Christmastime. It stars Andrea Roth (Rescue Me) and Jason London (Dazed and Confused).

The films is the first of a dozen originals scheduled to roll out by the end of 2010.