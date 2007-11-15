ION Television Touts Broadcast Triple Play

ION Television is launching its digital-TV-education campaign Nov. 19.

ION -- which comprises TV stations reaching 94 million households and digital-multicast channels -- said it will air public-service announcements in all dayparts, including primetime; make executives available to speak to the community about the switch; and run crawls and alerts about what it said has been termed the "broadcast triple play" of better reception, more program streams and mobile TV.

ION's campaign mirrors the overall industry campaign spearheaded by the National Association of Broadcasters with the addition of a Web site dedicated to DTV information.