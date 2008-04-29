ION Television Hears CBS’ Ghost Whisperer

ION Media Networks picked up the off-net broadcast rights to CBS’ Ghost Whisperer, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, starting in 2009.

Ghost Whisperer is one of several off-network acquisitions ION has made in recent weeks, including CBS’ Criminal Minds and Twentieth Television’s Boston Legal, both of which will premiere on ION Television this fall.

ION also airs Warner Bros.’ The Steve Harvey Show, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and NBC Universal’s Quantum Leap.

ION, which is targeting adults 25-54, will deliver its upfront presentation to advertisers Thursday.