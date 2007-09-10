Ion Television to Air NFL Game of the Week

Perhaps following the playbook of

MyNeworkTV

,

Ion Television

will use the

National Football League

to try to bring in more viewers on Saturday nights.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 15, Ion will air a weekly one-hour show called NFL Game of the Week, produced by NFL Films. And in February 2008, it will carry a new 21-episode series called Stories of the NFL.

Each Saturday, the network will air the Game of the Week show that features an NFL contest from the previous weekend. This Saturday’s premiere will feature the Dallas Cowboys’ 45-35 win over the New York Giants, which originally aired Sunday night on NBC.

Game of the Week features highlights, as well as interviews and exclusive in-game sound. NFL Films president Steve Sabol hosts the show, which first premiered in syndication in 1965 and has now aired on NFL Network since 2003.

Stories of the NFL, also from NFL Films, will look at the off-field life of football players.





MyNetworkTV began airing NFL Network's Total Access show on Saturday nights.