ION Television Acquires Rights to Six Titles from Starz Media

ION Television announced Thursday that it has acquired

the rights to six titles from Starz Media, LLC, the network's first acquisition

of first-run broadcast rights to movie titles.

The agreement includes Anchor Bay Films and Overture

Films' Traitor, City Island, Solitary Man,

The Visitor, A Nanny for Christmas and The

Open Road, owned by Starz Media. The movies will be featured as part of ION's

Big Movie Weekend, which has seen double-digit growth in the A25-54 demo on a

year-to-year basis. They will air exclusively on ION beginning in November and

continue on the schedule through 2013.

"Forming a relationship

with Starz Media is a win/win, as it brings quality theatrical movie content to

U.S. households nationwide and demonstrates how a growing ION Television

provides an outlet for independent content creators," says Brandon Burgess,

CEO, ION Media Networks. "We welcome such content collaborations going

forward."