ION Television Acquires Rights to Six Titles from Starz Media
ION Television announced Thursday that it has acquired
the rights to six titles from Starz Media, LLC, the network's first acquisition
of first-run broadcast rights to movie titles.
The agreement includes Anchor Bay Films and Overture
Films' Traitor, City Island, Solitary Man,
The Visitor, A Nanny for Christmas and The
Open Road, owned by Starz Media. The movies will be featured as part of ION's
Big Movie Weekend, which has seen double-digit growth in the A25-54 demo on a
year-to-year basis. They will air exclusively on ION beginning in November and
continue on the schedule through 2013.
"Forming a relationship
with Starz Media is a win/win, as it brings quality theatrical movie content to
U.S. households nationwide and demonstrates how a growing ION Television
provides an outlet for independent content creators," says Brandon Burgess,
CEO, ION Media Networks. "We welcome such content collaborations going
forward."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.