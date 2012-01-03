Ion Renews 'Flashpoint'

Ion Television has ordered a 13-episode fifth season of cop drama Flashpoint.

The network said the new season of the former CBS series will begin shooting in February 2012.

Flashpoint joined ION's primetime schedule in October 2011 after the network acquired all episodes from seasons 1-3 along with 11 season-four original episodes. The production of season five contributes to ION Television's original programming goals for 2012 and beyond, a release citing Ion Media Networks CEO Brandon Burgess said.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.