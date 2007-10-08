Ion Reaches National Carriage Deal with Mediacom

Ion Media Networks (formerly Paxson Communications) reached a national carriage agreement with cable operator Mediacom Communications.

The deal covers Ion TV stations, digital channel qubo (kids’ programming) and lifestyle network Ion Life.

Mediacom serves more than 1,500 communities in 24 states, according to the company. Ion owns, operates or is in the process of buying a total of 60 TV stations in 40 of the top 50 markets.

Ion is part-owned by NBC and run by former NBC executive Brandon Burgess.